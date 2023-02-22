Russian Ministry of Defence refutes claims by Wagner boss about non-supply of ammo

By Chris King • 22 February 2023 • 1:03

Image of Russian T-72B3 tank. Credit: Ovbelov / Shutterstock.com

The accusation by Wagner PMC boss Proghozin about ammo not being supplied to his army was refuted by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

As announced by the Russian Ministry of Defence, recent statements and accusations made by the boss of Wagner PMC about the lack of ammunition for the assault groups in the NVO zone are absolutely untrue.

In a statement released on Tuesday, February 21, the Ministry said: “Over the past two days alone, the total advance of the assault units to the prepared defensive positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the city of Artemovsk amounted to more than 2.5 km”.

It continued: “Successful military operations would not have been possible without full fire support for the offensive by artillery, armoured vehicles and other fire weapons of the Yug group. Therefore, all the statements allegedly made on behalf of the assault units about the lack of ammunition are absolutely untrue”, as reported by tass.ru.

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation noted that all the necessary support is being provided to the assault groups. Despite the difficult weather conditions in the area of ​​​​the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic, it insisted that over the past few days, 18 sorties of military transport aircraft have been carried out to support the offensive of the assault squads.

From February 18 to 20, the Ministry said it supplied volunteers with 1,660 rockets for multiple launch rocket systems, 10,171 ammunition for large-calibre cannon artillery and mortars, as well as 980 ammunition for tanks.

It added that from February 25, deliveries of ammunition will begin in accordance with the application for March. According to the agency, last year, the needs of assault squads for ammunition were met by 140 per cent of the declared volumes.

