By Imran Khan • 22 February 2023 • 11:33

Russian missiles strike Kharkiv in Ukraine. Photo by Cristopher Rogel Blanquet Shutterstock.com

Officials in Ukraine said two civilians have been injured after Russian missiles hit Kharkiv

Russian missile strikes in Ukraine have injured two people after the city of Kharkiv was hit on Wednesday, February 22.

According to a recent statement posted on the Telegram app by Kharkiv´s mayor Ihor Terekhov, “four strikes hit the Kyiv district of Kharkiv”.

He also stated that “The enemy is targeting industrial facilities”.

The announcement of the two civilians injured was made by the regional governor, Oleh Synehubov, as cited by Reuters, who provided no further details.

Kharkiv is the second largest city in Ukraine, located 30 km (19 miles) from the Russian border, and has frequently seen fierce battles.

Ukrainian officials have said that intensity of attacks is expected to increase further as more Russian missiles and drone strikes are anticipated before the first anniversary of the invasion on February 24.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram