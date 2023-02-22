Selwo Aventura, Selwo Marina and the Cable Car open their new season

2023, after a year that was characterised by the return to normality in 2022 after the pandemic, the work of the teams in the zoos, as well as that of the Cable Car, could not have been more habitual.

There are many projects for the start of 2023, mainly related to the improvement and expansion of facilities in view of the imminent arrival of animals. “If there is one thing that characterises the work in these parks, it is the professionalism and enthusiasm of all the staff,” said Alberto Martin, director of Selwo Costa del Sol.

“We are a large, well-coordinated team of people who love their work and are aware of how special it is, especially when it comes to living with animals on a daily basis,” he explained.

