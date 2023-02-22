Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) show strong performance as Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) takes the Crypto Market by storm with 1815% increase during pre-sale

By EWN • 22 February 2023 • 10:30

The crypto market is rebounding from its recent losses. Some of the main gainers are Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL), which are showing strong performance. At the same time, savvy crypto enthusiasts are considering Orbeon Protocol (ORBN); the hype revolves around its ability to revive your portfolio thanks to its revolutionary technology.

Solana (SOL) Is On The Path To Recovery

Recently, Solana (SOL) has hit $800 million in trading volume, while the broad market remains in a bullish run. The lingering effects of the FTX bankruptcy continue to fade out as the market participants show refreshed optimism.

In addition to this, many of its key indicators recommend Solana (SOL) as a good buy. For instance, the number of transactions on the Solana (SOL) blockchain has been steadily increasing in recent years, and Solana (SOL) developers announced a new update that would improve the Solana (SOL) ecosystem in key areas like gaming and decentralized finance. Another notable catalyst for growth is the Solana (SOL) “crypto phone”, out for delivery in Q1 2023.

Avalanche (AVAX) Is On The Rise

Avalanche (AVAX) boomed in early 2023, going at a much higher pace than Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The reason for the boom for Avalanche (AVAX) is the fresh partnership with Amazon; this came as excellent news for Avalanche (AVAX) holders because Amazon works in more than 100 countries, so the exposure for Avalanche (AVAX) to this whole market means higher crypto adoption and enhanced performance for the Avalanche (AVAX) coin.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Takes The Market By Storm

The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) native token, ORBN, has an unprecedented adoption rate. This platform allows everyday, small investors to participate in crowdfunding for as little as $1. The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform is the first in the world with the technology to turn shares into NFTs and make them available to anyone who holds the native token, ORBN.

The NFTs are issued when businesses, particularly startups and early-stage ones, want to raise funds. NFTs are fractionalized, so you don’t need to have high capital to invest in the most promising startups from all over the world.

The crowdfunding and venture capital industries have always been accessible only to wealthy investors. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) changes this by allowing anyone to participate in such funding and reap the benefits of investing in high-growth businesses.

The platform further gained popularity thanks to its efforts to mitigate investors’ risks. For instance, Solid Proof audits and checks the smart contracts. Also, there’s a “Fill or Kill” mechanism, which returns your funds automatically if your chosen business fails to meet the full amount of money from the round.

Some other groundbreaking features of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) include the Orbeon Wallet, where users can keep all their tokens and NFTs, staking rewards and discounts on transaction fees. In addition to this, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) token holders gain governance rights, so they have an impact on the platform’s future by voting on proposals that impact the success of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

The crypto market is slowly recovering from the losses recorded during the crypto winter. Several crypto projects are in a bullish run, such as Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX). Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) takes down the entry barriers in the venture capital industry and allows everyday investors to support promising startups and early-stage businesses by investing as little as $1.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Sponsored