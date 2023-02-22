BREAKING: Spain agrees to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine as war with Russia approaches one year mark

By Matthew Roscoe • 22 February 2023 • 13:16

SPAIN has agreed to send ‘Leopard’ battle tanks to Ukraine, as reported on Wednesday, February 22.

Spain’s Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles, revealed that the country would send six 2A4 ‘Leopard’ battle tanks to Ukraine as the war-torn country battle against Russia.

Robles also revealed that Spain could send more “if necessary”, or if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO demanded them, as reported by Europa Press.

Out of “prudence” Robles has avoided giving details about the rest of the weapons supplied to Ukraine, although she noted that in total, there have been 54 shipments of war material to Ukraine (42 by air and the rest by land and sea).

Earlier this year, Spain’s Ministry of Defence said that the country would send Leopard 2A4 model tanks to Ukraine that were decommissioned over a decade ago.

According to reports at the time, they needed to complete an ‘ITV’ test before being deployed.

As noted, in a speech ahead of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation and opened with the admission that the last year had been tough.

Putin, whose address was televised on Tuesday, February 21, repeated his view that Russia did not start the war. He said: “I would like to repeat, they started the war and we used force in order to stop it.”

