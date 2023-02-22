Spain’s DGT warns failure to use this compulsory action could lead to drivers being fined

By Sarah Newton-John • 22 February 2023 • 12:51

Spain Benalmádena Costa Del Sol AP7 highway - Image: red-eye/Shutterstock.com

22 February 2023, Madrid: The DGT issued a timely reminder to drivers in Spain that failure to use a specific compulsory action could lead to road users being fined.

Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) warned the year 2022 ended with significantly more road deaths than in 2021 and noted that one compulsory action could be key to keeping road users safe.

The DGT said there was an increase of 14 per cent in road fatalities over the year. There are many causes for this increase, but communication of intention with other drivers remains key to staying safe.

It noted that using your indicators is compulsory and attracts a €200 fine if you fail to do so.

In a survey carried out by the Fundacion VINCI Autoroutes (FVA) a few years ago, 63 per cent of Spanish drivers say they forget to always indicate a manoeuvre on the road, higher than the European average of 58 per cent.

According to the Observatory of Behaviour on Motorways, 74 per cent of drivers do not indicate when changing lanes or when overtaking another vehicle.

The DGT clarifies for Spanish drivers that indicators must be used when overtaking: after checking the rear-view mirror and side mirror to see if safe to pull out, indicate before the move and keep it on until you are back in your lane.

On roundabouts, a common cause of confusion for drivers, the DGT says it is not necessary to indicate when approaching or driving around a roundabout, however, it is essential to indicate when leaving the roundabout or when changing lane.

As reported by the FVA late last year, of the 12,400 Europeans surveyed, 96 per cent of European road users are afraid of risky behaviour of other drivers.

