The many reels of the Fishin’ Frenzy Slots

By EWN • 22 February 2023 • 10:58

When scrolling through the virtual casino floor, you may have noticed the wide variety of fish themed Slots, ready and waiting to be spun and reeled into play.

There’s one fishing themed slot franchise that’s taking the online casino floors by storm, called Fishin’ Frenzy.

With a vast selection of games within its net, we wanted to take a closer look at where it all began, by diving into the first, original game – Fishin’ Frenzy.

Not only this, but we’ll also show you a handful of games that fall under the Fishin’ Frenzy family, so the next time you log on to play online slot games for real money, you’ll have a better understanding of what’s waiting for you in the fishing department.

Are you ready to dive into the slot sea to meet what lurks below the waters of Fishin’ Frenzy?

Scroll to continue.

Fishin’ Frenzy

Sail out and cast your lines in the open waters of the virtual slot sea, as you enter the original Fishin’ Frenzy game.

Set below the ocean waters, just below the water’s edge, you’ll find a game grid comprised of five reels and three rows floating centre screen between two ocean walls, just above the ocean floor.

Although the graphics are quite cartoonish, it doesn’t draw away from the feeling you get of being out at sea.

Behind the game grid, there’s nothing but clear blue waters – no fish in sight! That is until you see what’s swimming around the reels at play as the slot’s symbols.

The symbols, of course, carry a fishing theme, which includes:

Fish shaped playing card symbols 10, J, Q, K and A

A lifebuoy

A tackle box, freshly filled

A fishing rod

A seagull

A fisherman – the wild symbol of the game

A fishing boat – the scatter symbol of the game

Blue fish – in the base game, these swim into play as they are, but in the Free Spins feature, they swim with a price tag attached

If you see three, four or even five fishing boats sail towards the reels within a single spin, you could see yourself unlocking the Free Spins feature. It’s here where you’ll be awarded either 10, 15 or 20 free spins.

During the Free Spins round, you’ll need to land the fisherman who will cast his line and reel in the blue fish with price tags attached to them, that have also spun into play.

Games found in the franchise

There are many games to be found within the Fishin’ Frenzy net, so here are just a handful for you that are ready and waiting for your line to be cast and the reels to be spun.

Fishin’ Frenzy Scratchcard

Fishin’ Frenzy: The BIG Catch

Fishin’ Frenzy: Fortune Spins

Fishin’ Frenzy: Prize Lines

Fishin’ Frenzy: Power 4

Fishin’ Frenzy: Reel Time Fortune Play

Will you be casting a line in any of the virtual fishing online slot games within Fishin’ Frenzy’s net?

Sponsored