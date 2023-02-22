To witness golfing Guinness world record history then head to Casa Roberto

The restaurant is named after its owner, a Belgian amateur golfer called Robert Lantsoght who came to the Costa del Sol in the mid-sixties. After almost fifty years Robert Lantsoght Senior handed over the baton to his son, Robert Lantsoght Junior, affectionately known as Roberto, a professional golfer.

It was in 1992 when Casa Roberto, the restaurant in the centre of Fuengirola entered the prestigious Guinness Book of World Records.

It was a pleasure to speak with the owner, Roberto Lantsoght, who confirmed that it wasn’t exactly a walk in the park to get registered in the Gunness Book of Records. “We had to take a photo and write details of each golf club individually. When we entered the Guinness Book of Records we had 4393 golf clubs.”

As of Wednesday, February 22, the owner confirmed it has over a whopping 5400 and is still growing. Roberto added: “There is still room for more golf clubs.”

If you want to go down in history and be part of a world record, you can add your club to the collection.

