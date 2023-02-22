While Biden was in Ukraine Russia failed with an intercontinental ballistic missile test launch

By Chris King • 22 February 2023 • 2:07

According to US officials, Russia failed with an intercontinental ballistic missile test launch while President Biden was in Ukraine.

As reported by CNN on Tuesday, February 21, according to two US officials familiar with the matter, while President Biden was in Ukraine on Monday 20, a failed launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile appeared to have taken place.

It was no surprise to the US as Russia had already notified Washington in advance of its intentions, one of the officials revealed. The attempted launch was also not seen as an anomaly or an escalation by the US insisted the second official, adding that it did not pose any threat.

The officials believed that the missile in question was one of Vladimir Putin’s SARMAT missiles. Nicknamed by the West as ‘Satan II’, these projectiles are capable of delivering multiple nuclear warheads. Although they believed that Monday’s launch was a failure, it was not the first time Russia had tested one.

They also emphasised that had the launch been a success then Putin would have definitely made a point of mentioning it in Tuesday’s State of the Nation address. However, in a rambling speech that lasted almost two hours, the Russian president avoided any talk of the launch.

Instead, he chose to announce that Moscow will suspend its participation in the new START nuclear arms reduction treaty with the United States. As a result, this brings an end to the pact between the owners of the world’s two biggest nuclear arsenals.

There does appear to have been a certain level of communication between the two nations in the last few days. According to Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, on Monday 20, Washington notified Moscow just a few hours before his trip that Biden would be travelling to Kyiv.

