By Imran Khan • 22 February 2023 • 8:37

Woman auctions first generation Apple iPhone for more than $63,000. Photo by MarleyPug Shutterstock.com

An Apple iPhone from 2007 has been sold for a record $63,356.40 after it was auctioned

A first-generation Apple iPhone has fetched a record price of $63,356.40 (€59,445) after it was auctioned by a woman who did not open the packaging.

According to the BBC, Karen Green was given the mobile phone as a gift by friends in 2007, which at the time was worth $599.

The phone has then been kept in its original packaging, along with the shrink wrap, until it was eventually sold last week.

The auction was organised by LCG Auctions and opened at $2,500 (€2,345) on February 2.

It later received a total of 27 bids and was sold at 100 times more than its original price.

“To discover an original, first-release model from 2007, still brand-new with its factory seal intact, is truly remarkable,” said Mark Montero of LCG Auctions.

Green had earlier said in an interview that she got the phone as a gift after she started her new job, but since she has already bought another new phone, she decided to store the iPhone and did not eventually use it

She said, “It’s an iPhone, so it’ll never go out of date”.

As per Montero the condition of her iPhone is what high-end collectors search for while adding “Only brand-new, unopened, and first-generation, [iPhones] in mint condition are valuable”.

First-generation iPhones sold at auctions have previously been reported to have fetched $39,339 (€36,910), but this is the highest amount paid for one until now.

Original first-generation products from apple are known to be in high demand by loyal Apple enthusiasts, one of whom paid $677,000 (€635,208) for a 1970´s apple computer prototype in 2022.

___________________________________________________________

