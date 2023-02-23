A conscientious lifestyle is an important step in counteracting global warming consequences

Plants filter pollutants out of the air, the biomass of a single, mature, medium-sized tree, for example, stores up to 500 kilograms of carbon dioxide.

Plants cool down heated large cities and provide food and shelter for numerous animals. In the garden, there is an immense variety of flowering perennials, hedge plants, trees and shrubs.

According to Gardena: “It inspires, makes happy and excites because plants are caresses for the soul.”

Factors such as the loss of green spaces, monocultures or environmental pollution are putting the diversity of animal and plant life in distress. That’s why the topic of biodiversity is more topical than ever.

What exactly does the word mean? Simply put, Gardena says: “If there are as many different species of plants, animals and organisms as possible in the world, nature is at its most balanced. But natural habitats are fading, and the number of species is declining sharply worldwide.”

