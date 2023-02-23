A Place in the Sun viewers dismayed after couple looking for dream home in Cyprus say ‘dreaded words’

By Matthew Roscoe • 23 February 2023 • 12:30

A Place in the Sun host Leah Charles-King in Cyprus. Image: leahcharlesking/Instagram

VIEWERS of the popular property show A Place in the Sun were reportedly dismayed after hearing a recent couple searching for their dream home in western Cyprus say some ‘dreaded words’.

A married couple of over 40 years were recently guided around western Cyprus by A Place in the Sun host Leah Charles-King, who was entrusted to help find them find their dream home. However, viewers outed the pair for uttering three ‘dreaded words’

According to Liverpool Echo, viewers instantly feared that Tina and Greg, who recently appeared on the Channel 4 property show, were not going to find the property they had their heart set on after they heard them say they were looking for a “dog-friendly space”.

The couple, who had a budget of £190,000, were looking for a three or four-bedroom home with some outdoor space and planned to move to Cyprus when they retired, alongside their three Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dogs.

One fan of the show said after hearing the dreaded words: “Dogs again this should be fun.”

While another said: “Why are there always dogs?”

A third added: “Oh oh dogs.”

As noted by the Liverpool Echo, dog owners on the hit property show normally miss out on their dream homes due to their love for their trusted pets.

However, in this episode, the couple were shown a property which already had pets and after putting in an offer that was initially declined, Tina and Greg were able to secure the house with £15,000 left in the bank!

