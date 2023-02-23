Alicante confirms IV edition of the Gastronomic Days of Holy Week 2023

The event invites you to taste cuisine made by the hand of the best chefs and restaurants in the city on Fridays during Lent.

A total of 25 restaurants will participate in the gastronomic event that started on Friday, February 24 and will continue each Friday until March 31.

For more information or to find which restaurants are participating, head to www.jornadascuaresmaalicante.com.

The Councillor for Commerce and Hospitality, Lidia Lopez, confirmed: “Holy Week in Alicante, which has been declared of National Tourist Interest, is an exceptional time for gastronomy lovers to taste traditional recipes.”

“The objective of the event is to be able to offer Alicante residents and tourists our typical Easter week cuisine, to be able to rediscover traditional recipes through the best restaurants in Alicante, and offer a gastronomic offer made from our local products and the best culinary creations.”

