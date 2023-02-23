An odd combination: World of farming and world of Rugby join forces

They are two events, two distinct spheres, two different missions but both rooted within the French regions, sharing common values (team spirit, drive, strength of the collective) which naturally led to this union.

From February 25 until March 5, at the Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles in France, for the first time, the Hall 1 entrance will be dressed in the colours of Rugby World Cup 2023.

From September 8 until October 28, 20 teams from every continent will face each other on French soil, creating unique moments of emotions, celebration and sharing.

Rugby World Cup 2023 will also be the occasion to shine a light on its regions, its craftsmanship, and the local products of French territories on display during the International Agricultural Fair. This will come to life thanks to the involvement of the French Chefs of the XV de la Gastronomie, who will put local products at the heart of the competition and its Official Hospitalities.

