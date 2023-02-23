Andalucia to launch its first nanosatellite by the end of 2023

This is a milestone, which will complement the capture of information carried out through the deployment of near and remote sensors. It will also benefit from the use of images from other satellites already in orbit: “We are facing a pioneering project of great scope led in Andalusia”, announced Jose Carlos Alvarez, the managing director of AGAPA.

He added: “The launch of this terrestrial observation nanosatellite represents a key milestone for the future and sustainability of our agriculture and fisheries”.

The new satellite is similar to MENUT, a 6U EO nanosatellite which Open Cosmos launched earlier this year. This latest nanosatellite will weigh about 10 kilos, and measure 35cm x 10cm x 20 cm. It will have double and single deployable panels along with different antennas that will be used to communicate with the ground.

Its functions will be twofold. The first is to take images of certain deforestation factors through a special camera: “Providing information on the deterioration of coasts, ecosystems, etc”, explained Jorda.

On the other hand, it has the ability to collect data from sensors: “Humidity, biodiversity, and water quality data. With this data, Agapa will be able to develop more personal solutions”, he added.

The CEO of Open Cosmos confirmed that the satellite will be launched this year and will provide data for the beginning of next year: “Its field of work will be at an international level, although data from Andalucia will be prioritised,” the CEO stressed.

“It will have a life of around three years, they normally remain in these orbits for around three years”, added Jorda. It is not yet known what the satellite will be called, but Jorda anticipated that “something special is going to be done with respect to the name”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.