Average price of electricity rises slightly in Spain on Friday, February 24

By Chris King • 23 February 2023 • 21:57

Image of electricity meter. Credit: Jittawit21 / Shutterstock.com

On Friday, February 24, the average price of electricity in Spain will rise by 5.34 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market

in Spain will increase by 5.34 per cent on Friday, February 24, compared to today, Thursday 23.

Specifically, it will stand at €148.08/MWh.

According to the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the cost of energy

in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €148.08/MWh tomorrow. Friday’s price will be the second highest of this year.

Monday’s cheapest time will be between the hours of 4am and 5am, at €120.21/MWh, while the most

expensive will be between 7pm and 8pm, at €174.18 /MWh.

Compensation for gas companies of €0/MWh is added to this pool price for the sixth consecutive day. It must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being on the free market, have an indexed rate.

