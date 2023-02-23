Belarus President Lukashenko warns of ‘serious consequences’ for those who ignore China’s Ukraine advice

By Chris King • 23 February 2023 • 20:29

Image of Aleksandr Lukashenko. Credit: exsilentroot/Shutterstok.com

Those who ignore China’s advice about peace in Ukraine could face ‘serious consequences’ warned Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, during an interview with Chinese journalists in Minsk on Thursday, February 23, said that, in his opinion, today not a single issue in the world can be resolved without the participation of China.

China has become: “a global country with its own global policy.” According to Lukashenka, on February 23 or 24, Chinese President Xi Jinping: “will make a statement or speech about the conflict in Ukraine”.

“Please note that this is such an unusual step for Chinese politics. The Chinese are always careful, careful. They don’t go where they don’t need to. If they understand that this will not give the desired, required result, they will not take steps in this direction either”, reported the Belarusian news agency BelTA.

In his opinion, if China: “decided to voice its position in this way, from the lips of a senior official then it will have serious consequences. And if this message, which will be heard from the lips of the leader of China, is not heard by those to whom it is addressed, this will also have serious consequences”.

Lukashenko stressed: “Therefore, just looking ahead, I advise those to whom Xi Jinping’s words will be addressed to take them seriously and take certain steps. This will be a serious voice in the name of peace in this region”.

At the same time, the president said that he is confident that the forthcoming statement by the Chinese President will not be aimed at confrontation. Lukashenko believed that the performance will be: “one hundred per cent the crown of China’s entire peace-loving policy”. Belarus adheres to the same position he emphasised.

“Our path in Ukraine is the path of peace. The Chinese follow this path. I am one hundred per cent convinced that the Russians are also inclined to end this conflict. Everything is for the Americans – take concrete steps towards peace and there will be peace. At the heart of this whole knot today is China”, he continued.

Lukashenka also commented on the recent visit of US President Joe Biden to Kyiv. In his opinion, this event is on a par with the incident of the Chinese balloon being shot down by the United States.

“Such a petty, indecent step”, claimed Lukashenko, noting that the American leader was still “good” – “sat down, went, asked Russia’s permission or warned Russia, but went nonetheless”. The President of Belarus believed that Biden’s visit cannot be considered unique. A similar visit, also from the American side, occurred not so long ago he pointed out.

“This is parroting. Such a visit happened before. For what? Presidential elections. He wants, Joe Biden, to ride into this election campaign on a horse of war. It definitely won’t work here”, Lukashenka suggested.

He added that, in his opinion, “China will not have a quiet life”, since China is “the main rival of the United States of America and the Americans do not hide this”.

On September 8, 2022, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit. At the time, Bloomberg reported, citing State Department data, that his trip was the third since the start of Russia’s military operation and the fifth since he became “the chief diplomat of the Biden administration”.

