BREAKING: Iran’s Sports Minister reportedly involved in helicopter crash

Reports coming out of Iran state that the country’s Minister of Sport, Hamid Sajjadi, was on board a helicopter when it crashed in the city of Baft, in the southern province of Kerman.

Iranian news agency IRNA reported that the helicopter crashed while landing near a sports complex in the city of Baft.

The news outlet noted that the minister, the rest of the passengers and the helicopter pilots were hospitalised after the incident.

An eyewitness told an IRNA reporter at the scene that Mr Sajjadi appeared to be in good condition, although some of the passengers looked slightly more injured following the crash. A helicopter carrying the Iran's Minister of Sports and Youth, Hamid Sajjadi, has crashed during landing at the sports complex in the city of Baft, Kerman Province of Iran. The minister survived and was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/H5LgnlYqri — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) February 23, 2023 Following the crash, authorities announced that the cause of the crash was under investigation.

More to follow…

