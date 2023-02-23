BREAKING: Iran’s Sports Minister reportedly involved in helicopter crash

BREAKING NEWS: US embassy in London under lockdown as staff asked to stay away from windows Close
By Matthew Roscoe • 23 February 2023 • 14:35

ACCORDING to early reports, the Sports Minister of Iran has been involved in a helicopter crash on Thursday, February 23.

Reports coming out of Iran state that the country’s Minister of Sport, Hamid Sajjadi, was on board a helicopter when it crashed in the city of Baft, in the southern province of Kerman.

Iranian news agency IRNA reported that the helicopter crashed while landing near a sports complex in the city of Baft.

The news outlet noted that the minister, the rest of the passengers and the helicopter pilots were hospitalised after the incident.

An eyewitness told an IRNA reporter at the scene that Mr Sajjadi appeared to be in good condition, although some of the passengers looked slightly more injured following the crash.

Following the crash, authorities announced that the cause of the crash was under investigation.

More to follow…

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

