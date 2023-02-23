By Imran Khan • 23 February 2023 • 7:41

BREAKING: Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Chinese border in Tajikistan

An earthquake measuring 7.2 magnitudes hit near the Chinese border in Tajikistan, no casualties reported

A massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Tajikistan near the Chinese border on Thursday, February 23, creating fear amongst the residents, as people rushed out of their homes.

According to Reuters, the earthquake took place at 8.37 am (12.37 GMT) and was recorded at a depth of 10 km (6 miles)

China´s Earthquake Networks Center has said that the epicentre was approximately 82 km (51 miles) for the nearish Chinese border, and tremors were felt in the western parts of the country in the Xinjiang region, including the areas of Kashgar and Artux.

As per official reports, so far no casualties have been reported after the powerful earthquake hit the areas.

Authorities have also said that power and communication supply remained unaffected in the Kashgar region.

According to the Chinese state media, “Xinjiang railroad department called a halt to passenger trains running on the Aksu to Kashgar section of the Southern Xinjiang railway”.

Local reports state that Chinese officials are now inspecting infrastructure in the area including bridges and tunnels, to check for signs of damage.

Meanwhile, the US geological survey has said that a magnitude 6.8 earthquake was recorded in the region.

In a post made on Twitter the USGS said “Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.8 – 67 km W of Murghob, Tajikistan”.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.8 – 67 km W of Murghob, Tajikistan https://t.co/41zyIIbysN — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) February 23, 2023

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram