By Imran Khan • 23 February 2023 • 8:52
BREAKING NEWS: Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez arrives in Ukraine.
Photo by
Alexandros-Michailidis Shutterstock.com
Prime minister Pedro Sanchez has arrived in Ukraine to meet with his counterpart President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, February 23.
According to Reuters, upon his arrival, Sanchez was received by Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister, the Ukrainian ambassador in Madrid, and the Spanish ambassador to Ukraine.
Sanchez’s visit to Ukraine comes at a time when the Russian invasion of the country is about to complete one year on February 24.
This visit by the Spanish prime minister comes a day after Spain’s defence minister Margarita Robles made an announcement to send six German-made 2A4 Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine.
US president Joe Biden also recently made a surprise visit to Ukraine and later promised military aid to the country worth $500 million.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.