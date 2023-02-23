By Imran Khan • 23 February 2023 • 8:52

BREAKING NEWS: Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez arrives in Ukraine. Photo by Alexandros-Michailidis Shutterstock.com

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez has landed in Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky

Prime minister Pedro Sanchez has arrived in Ukraine to meet with his counterpart President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, February 23.

According to Reuters, upon his arrival, Sanchez was received by Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister, the Ukrainian ambassador in Madrid, and the Spanish ambassador to Ukraine.

Sanchez’s visit to Ukraine comes at a time when the Russian invasion of the country is about to complete one year on February 24.

This visit by the Spanish prime minister comes a day after Spain’s defence minister Margarita Robles made an announcement to send six German-made 2A4 Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine.

US president Joe Biden also recently made a surprise visit to Ukraine and later promised military aid to the country worth $500 million.

___________________________________________________________

