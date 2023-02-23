BREAKING: World of football mourns loss of legendary commentator John Motson

By Matthew Roscoe • 23 February 2023 • 11:18

LEGENDARY commentator John Motson has sadly passed away, as reported on Thursday, February 23.

The world of football is mourning the loss of legendary commentator John Motson who has passed away at the age of 77.

The ‘voice of football’ on the BBC, Motson commentated on 29 FA Cup finals, 10 World Cups and 10 European Championships during his illustrious career.

Known to fans as ‘Motty’, the iconic commentated was famous for his sheepskin coats while describing games. He commentated on over 2000 games on television and radio.

Fans, footballers and colleagues paid tribute.

Gary Lineker paid tribute, writing on Twitter: “Deeply saddened to hear that John Motson has died. A quite brilliant commentator and the voice of football in this country for generations. He’ll be very much missed. RIP Motty.”

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville wrote: “RIP John Motson ❤️”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said: “RIP John Motson 💔 An absolute Legend of the game. So many of us grew up listening to this man describe the action & goals on MOTD & cup finals. Sad loss.”

RIP John Motson 💔

An absolute Legend of the game.

So many of us grew up listening to this man describe the action & goals on MOTD & cup finals. Sad loss.

“Sad news, legendary football commentator John Motson has died. He was 77,” sports broadcaster Jim White said on Twitter.

The first match Motty covered for BBC’s Match of the Day, a show that he worked on from 1971 to 2018, was a 0-0 draw between Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and Chelsea.

His last TV match, which was broadcast on Match of the Day on May 13, 2018, was Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

Former Football Focus host on the BBC, Dan Walker, who was recently involved in a road traffic accident, shared his tribute to the legendary commentator.

“Very sad to hear about the death of Motty,” he said.

“He was the voice of football, loved the game and was loved by those who watched it.

“I’ll never forget my 1st BBC football meeting… his phone went off… ringtone was ‘Suspicious Minds’ by Elvis at full volume.

“Love to his family.”

