Britain will face war by 2030 and needs to prepare, warns Defence Secretary

By Sarah Newton-John • 23 February 2023 • 11:02

Ben Wallace/Shutterstock Images

23 February, 2023, London: UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has urged the UK to prepare for conflict in the medium-term future. Wallace is currently supporting a multi-billion defence spend in March’s budget.

“Conflict is coming by the end of this decade,” he told The Sun, “whether it is a cold war or hot, war is coming.”

“The world is more dangerous, more anxious and more insecure… we need a greater proportion of the public spend on defence,” he said.

“We just have to recognise that in order to deter you just have to be ready, you have to be equipped and you have to stand with your friends and your allies.”

The United Kingdom has built a reputation as Ukraine’s most reliable ally with the provision of missiles, armoured cars and 14 Challenger 2 tanks since last year’s invasion of the Ukraine by Russia.

“Five days before the invasion last year, I went to Moscow to see my Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu”, Wallace said. “He said they would not invade and Ukraine would not fight. Well, he lied on the first, and you proved him wrong on the second.”

“We are not in for a period, we are in it until you defeat Russia and Ukrainians can go home. “Britain’s message to Russia is we are not giving up and we are not going away.”

20,000 Ukrainian troops will be trained in the UK this year.

