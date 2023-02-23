By Matthew Roscoe • 23 February 2023 • 16:46

Major British airline adds extra flights to Spain for Summer 23. Image: Philip Lange/Shutterstock.com

A MAJOR British airline announced extra flights have been added to Spain for Summer 23, as reported on Thursday, February 23.

British airline Jet2 has added extra flights to Spain for Summer 23, the company has announced.

“Just weeks after announcing a significant expansion to their Summer 23 programme, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have put on even more flights and holidays for this summer to sunshine favourites in the Canary Islands, the Balearics, Cyprus, Portugal and Spain from five UK bases,” the airline said.

“In response to strong demand from customers looking to enjoy some early summer sun, the UK’s largest tour operator and leading leisure airline have added extra services for Summer 23 to Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Larnaca, Mallorca, Tenerife, Faro and Malaga between March and May.”

It added: “The extra capacity has been added from Birmingham, East Midlands, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford and London Stansted Airports, giving customers and independent travel agents unrivalled choice and flexibility when it comes to reaching these popular destinations in the early Summer season.

“As a result of the expansion, over 10,000 extra seats have gone on sale to these sunshine favourites. This provides holidaymakers with huge choice when it comes to getting away with Jet2.com and Jet2gholidays during the early Summer season, the Easter holidays and early May bank holidays.”

The airline provided a list of the additional services, which include:

Birmingham Airport – additional services to Lanzarote and Tenerife in April, as well as additional services to Mallorca in April and May, and Fuerteventura and Larnaca in May.

East Midlands Airport – additional services to Faro in May and Majorca in April and May.

Glasgow Airport – additional services to Malaga in March, Lanzarote in March and April, and Mallorca in May.

Leeds Bradford Airport – additional flying to Malaga and Mallorca in May.

London Stansted Airport – additional services to Tenerife in March and April.

“Today’s announcement is the latest in a series of capacity increases for Summer 23,” a statement from the airline continued.

“The package holiday specialist and leading leisure airline have added additional services to Tenerife and Mallorca in recent weeks as more customers look to book their well-deserved holidays to the sunshine with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.”

Speaking about the extra flights being added, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays CEO, Steve Heapy, said: “Over the last few weeks we have expanded our programmes for this summer to a number of popular destinations.

“As the UK’s largest tour operator, we are continuing to react quickly to the demand we are seeing by adding on even more capacity, meaning this year we will operate our biggest ever Summer programme.

He added: “We are seeing customers and independent travel agents flocking to book holidays for the early summer season and are delighted to be offering more choice and flexibility when it comes to booking award-winning flights and holidays.

“We are looking forward to a busy and successful summer season and are confident that these new services will be extremely popular, as customers look to book in some early summer sun.”

