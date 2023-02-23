By Imran Khan • 23 February 2023 • 10:28

Cabin crew dies unexpectedly from 'sudden adult death syndrome' onboard a flight. Image: Instagram

A cabin crew onboard a flight from Albania to the UK died suddenly after fainting

A 24-year-old cabin crew died after she fainted unexpectedly onboard a flight from Albania to the UK.

According to Mail Online, an investigation into her death has revealed that she died from ‘sudden adult death syndrome’ after the flight landed in Stansted Airport.

Greta Dyrmishi worked for Air Albania and was a staff member travelling from Tirana, the capital of Albania to Essex on December 21.

Officials investigating her death said, “A post-mortem found that that the 24-year-old cabin crew member had died from ‘sudden adult death syndrome’ and was attended to by paramedics after reports of a woman being seriously ill”.

An inquiry into her death was done by the Essex Coroners Court and as per reports from the paramedics, they were unable to save her despite providing first aid and CPR.

According to Michelle Brown who has been investigating the case, “At the time of the incident she was at the front by the doors on a plane at Stansted Airport. This is suitable for a documentary inquest in due course.”.

Brown said, ‘This 24-year-old female was cabin crew on a flight from Albania and was on the tarmac when she appeared to faint and was given basic first aid. Ten minutes later there was no pulse and CPR commenced. Paramedics treated her and confirmed she had passed away”.

She added, “A post-mortem found her cause of death to be sudden adult death syndrome.”.

Air Albania had also issued a statement at the time of her death that said, “On December 21, after disembarking the passengers from our flight to London, one of our cabin crew Greta Dyrmishi had a heart attack”

It added, ‘Even after all medical assistance was provided immediately, we still lost her. She was taken to the hospital in London, and procedures are being followed. From the first moments, Air Albania contacted her family, and we continue to be close to them in these difficult moments”.

The airline also said, “In respect to Greta and her family, we decided to share the news with the public at the appropriate time. We will always remember Greta as a passionate professional, an excellent coworker, and a great friend to all of us. Air Albania will continue to be with her family”:

As per the British Heart Foundation, “Sudden Adult Death syndrome, also known as Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS) is ‘when someone dies suddenly and unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest”.