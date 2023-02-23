Campers and caravanners increase contribution to rural economies

Over 80 per cent of respondents in a recent survey said they intend to eat and drink out whilst on their UK touring holiday this year and over 90 per cent said they will buy food shopping locally.

A further 60 per cent said they would be purchasing takeaways and food from local restaurants whilst on their holiday.

According to the recent Centre of Economics and Business Research (CEBR) report commissioned by the Caravan and Motorhome Club, owners of leisure vehicles feel more in control of the cost of their holiday and whilst they are saving on accommodation, they are likely to spend money on shopping, eating out, visitor attractions, etc.

Owners of leisure vehicles also tend to stay away for slightly longer, increasing local spending. The CEBR report shows that motorhome owners’ average holiday length is nearly a whole day extra at 8.5 nights.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.