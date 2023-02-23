Campers planning longer summer breaks this summer

Since 2019 The Camping and Caravanning Club has reported an increase in the average length of stay for summer stays on its nearly 100 Club Sites across the UK, as campers look to switch off and reconnect.

It appears the trend is set to continue in 2023.

Camping is officially the home to happier holidays according to The Outjoyment Report, which was commissioned by the Club and carried out by Liverpool John Moores University and Sheffield Hallam University.

The report confirmed that “campers are 23 per cent less anxious than non-campers, with 97 per cent saying happiness is their top motivator for going camping, caravanning or motor-homing.”

“It appears that pitching up on a campsite this summer will have measurably positive effects on our health and well-being.”

Nicola Simpson, the Club’s Director of Communications, said: “Even though we are seeing booking patterns normalising more compared to the last three years, our membership levels are still holding up really well and we have some 750,000 members of the Club.”

