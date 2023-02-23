Can the Dogetti family surpass Dogecoin and Shiba and become the Top Meme Coin

By EWN • 23 February 2023 • 13:01

Dogetti (DETI) is the newest dog-themed meme coin that will rival Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). But Dogetti takes a different approach. They are all about family and aim to create the largest meme coin community and build generational wealth for their Dogetti family. Through a network that has a sense of belonging and shared purpose, Dogetti is focused on shifting wealth to the DeFi ecosystem. Despite being a newcomer, Dogetti has already made quite an impact. The question on everyone’s mind is, can Dogetti surpass Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?

Grow generational wealth in the Dogetti Family

Dogetti is the newest meme coin set to hit the crypto market. They have plans to build a large community that they call ‘The Family.’ They are big on family; in fact, they put it above everything else. The platform will have no central ownership and will be completely community-run. To enrich the Dogetti ecosystem and foster a tight-knit user base, each family member will have a say in the future of the project. They will be able to use Dogetti DAO to communicate with each other and the developers to dictate the direction of the project and vote on future proposals, all of which will contribute to the growth of the token. In the spirit of being transparent and family-oriented, community members will be updated and participate in the growth of the project through open and honest communication.

Their features also help the family to build as much wealth as possible. Their ‘reflective protocol’ will allow users to generate steady passive income from the platform’s transaction fees. Each transaction will have a 6% tax, 2% of which goes to charities, 2% to a burning wallet and liquidity, and 2% back to token holders. As well as a Dogetti exchange platform where the family can swap tokens between users, the Dogetti community will have access to unique digital dog companions, which they will be able to invest, sell and trade in exchange for DETI coins. They also have plans for users to be able to breed NFTS, meaning more DetiPets to buy and sell.

Dogecoin is still top Dog

As the first-ever meme coin, Dogecoin’s success was truly a sight to behold. Having started as just a parody/ joke coin, Dogecoin has seen substantial success. Not just in the meme coin ranks either, Dogecoin is currently ranked at number 10 overall by market cap, with an impressive total market cap of $11,418,374,136. Thanks to a loyal community of meme-lovers, Dogecoin was one of the first coins to harness the power of crypto communities and owed its success to this enthusiastic community.

Exciting news for the Shib Army

Shiba Inu was the first coin created to compete with Dogecoin. Currently ranked as one of the top 15 tokens by market cap, it has not managed to displace Dogecoin as the top meme coin. Shiba aimed to bring the power of decentralized community-led currency to more people across the world. Based on the Ethereum network, the platform has a vast user community and the capacity for extensive DApps. Shiba is another project that is community-minded and in exciting news for the Shib Army; after months of waiting, Shibarium could launch in the coming weeks. Shibarium will help the Shiba Inu network to become faster and cheaper. Analysts predict that SHIB will rise following its launch, and 2023 could be a successful year for Shiba Inu.

Summary

Although it is still in its presale, Dogetti is quickly showing potential to be a massive money-maker for investors. The strength of the Dogetti Family is unmatched, and having sold 3,348,370,000 presale tokens already, the momentum for this new coin is not slowing down. To become a part of the family and make an extra 25% of DETI tokens when purchasing, use code WISEGUY25.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

