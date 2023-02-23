China’s Xi Jinping to visit Moscow for summit, with peace on the agenda

By Sarah Newton-John • 23 February 2023 • 8:30

Putin and Jinping in 2016/Shutterstock Images

23 February 2023, Washington/Moscow: Following the visit to Moscow this week of China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the visit of leader Xi Jinping in the coming months.

“We await a visit of the President of the People’s Republic of China to Moscow (Russia), we have agreed on this,” Putin told Wang, referring to Xi Jinping.

“Everything is progressing, developing. We are reaching new frontiers,” Putin said.

The United States and NATO allies are concerned about the increasing alignment of Beijing with Moscow. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Wang’s visit to Russia at this time is evidence of the ties between the two superpowers.

“We are concerned because these two countries share a vision,” Price told a press briefing. “It is a vision… of an era in which big countries could bully small countries, borders could be redrawn by force, an era in which might could make right,” he said.

“We have not yet seen the PRC provide Russia with lethal aid, but we don’t believe they’ve taken it off the table either,” Price added

The Russian news agency Tass quoted Wang Yi as saying China would “firmly adhere to an objective and impartial position and play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis” in Ukraine.

President Xi Jinping will deliver a “peace speech” on 24 February, tomorrow’s one year anniversary of the war in Ukraine. China consistently claims to aim to broker for the end of the conflict.

