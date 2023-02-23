By Matthew Roscoe • 23 February 2023 • 12:57

EU vows to strengthen cybersecurity after suspension of TikTok on corporate devices. Image: Ascannio/Shutterstock.com

THE EU has vowed to strengthen its cybersecurity after revealing that the use of social media platform TikTok had been suspended on corporate devices, as reported on Thursday, February 23.

“To increase its cybersecurity, the Commission’s Corporate Management Board has decided to suspend the use of the TikTok application on its corporate devices and on personal devices enrolled in the Commission mobile device service,” the EU’s commission said.

“This measure aims to protect the Commission against cybersecurity threats and actions which may be exploited for cyber-attacks against the corporate environment of the Commission. The security developments of other social media platforms will also be kept under constant review.”

It added: “The measure is in line with Commission strict internal cybersecurity policies for use of mobile devices for work-related communications.

“It complements long-standing Commission advice to staff to apply best practices when using social media platforms and keep high-level of cyber awareness in their daily work.

“The Commission is committed to ensuring that its staff is well protected against increasing cyber threats and incidents. It is, therefore, our duty to respond as early as possible to potential cyber alerts.”

“Today’s suspension is an internal corporate decision which is strictly limited to the use of devices enrolled in its mobile service,” it concluded.

The news comes after the US Department of Defence recently announced that a ‘secured’ government cloud server had been connected to the internet without a password and had been spilling military emails to the open internet.

On Monday, February 20, tech company TechCrunch reported that a misconfiguration left the server without a password meaning that anyone knowing the IP address of the server could access the sensitive mailbox data, using only a web browser.

