Demand for new-build homes in England currently sits at 19.2%

The highest new-build demand is currently being seen in the South West where homebuyers have already snapped up 26.7 per cent of listed homes.

The region has also seen the third-highest number of new-build completions (4,950) in the last quarter, with work starting on a further 5,070 which ranks fifth in the nation.

At 25 per cent, the South East is home to the second-highest buyer demand while the region ranks first in England for new-builds completed (7,380).

The East of England is the only other region to enjoy above-average new-build demand at 23.3 per cent and ranks second for both new-build completions (5,839).

Demand is below average in the East Midlands (17.5 per cent), London (17.3 per cent), West Midlands (16.4 per cent), Yorkshire & Humber (16.2 per cent), and North West (10.2 per cent) while the number of new-build starts and completions are middling.

It’s the North East where demand is at its very lowest (8.6 per cent), which is reflected by its also being home to the lowest number of completions (2,020).

