Denmark appointed as hosting nation for the IPCH European Championship 2024

IPCH is the international IWAS committee that represents powerchair hockey all over the world and it is happy to announce that the hosting nation for the IPCH European Championship 2024 has finally been selected.

Denmark will host the competition in Musholm: a unique holiday, sports, and conference centre in the middle of Denmark. Located by the Danish coastline, just an hour’s drive from Copenhagen, Musholm is designed as one of the world’s most innovative and inclusive holiday and sports resorts.

Musholm resort and the sports hall will be the beating heart of the competition hosting the Team Delegations and the games. Training will be organized in a nearby Sports Hall.

Eight national teams will participate in the European Championship 2024 which will be held from October 20 until 28, 2024, and the competition will serve as Regional Championship to define the qualification slots for the World Championship 2026.

