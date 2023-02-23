Eating smoked salmon needn’t be dangerous for those in good health

By Linda Hall • 23 February 2023 • 9:20

SMOKED SALMON: Boosts the immune system Photo credit: PublicDomainPictures

SMOKED SALMON’S omega-3, selenium, and Vitamins A and D all boost the immune system, especially in women.

The bacteria is easily destroyed through cooking, explaining why many of the listeriosis food poisoning cases reported last year involved ready-prepared food and smoked fish.

As a rule, listeriosis is relatively benign with mild symptoms of diarrhoea and nausea. But in people with weakened immune systems, the bacteria can spread from the intestines into the bloodstream, causing potentially life-threatening conditions that include sepsis and meningitis. Over-65s are regarded as being at greatest risk from listeriosis, which is regarded as particularly dangerous for the over-80s.

Health professionals also pointed out that despite the possible dangers, listeriosis is unusual in healthy people, including the over-65s.

