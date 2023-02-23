ELCHE prepares to honour Miguel Hernandez with the Senda del Poeta

The Mayor of Elche, Carlos Gonzalez, confirmed that the “70-kilometre route consists of three stages and will begin in Orihuela on March 24 at 10:00.AM, the poet’s birthplace.”

“The route will then continue through Redovan, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Crevillent, San Isidro, Albatera and Elche and finish in Alicante on March 26th at 6:00.PM”.

Alicante is the city where the poet died on March 28, 1942, and where he is buried.

The Councillor for Sports, Marga Anton, confirmed that “At the moment it is estimated that some 2,000 people will depart from Orihuela. Specifically, youth groups, associations, educational centres and individual walkers, who have signed up to walk this path.”

The initiative has been consolidated as a tour of a cultural, tourist and environmental nature, whose main objective is the dissemination of the work and life of the poet Miguel Hernandez, which this year coincides with the 80th anniversary of the poet’s death.

To partake register at: https://ivaj.gva.es/va/la-senda-del-poeta

