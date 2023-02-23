European Commission to present package for EU fisheries

The sector’s current dependency on fossil fuels is not only environmentally unsustainable but also makes it vulnerable to energy price increases.

When fuel prices increased in 2021 and 2022, many vessels stayed in port and the sector required financial support as a large part of the EU fishing fleet was unable to cover operational costs.

Aquaculture was similarly exposed to higher prices of both fuel and feed. The sector benefited from EU financial support.

The Commission now proposes to reduce dependency on fossil fuels and aim towards climate-neutral fisheries and aquaculture sector, in line with one of the ambitions of the European Green Deal to reach climate neutrality in the EU by 2050.

It is proposing measures to support the sector in accelerating its energy transition, by improving fuel efficiency and switching to renewable, low-carbon power sources.

One of the key actions is an Energy Transition Partnership for EU Fisheries and Aquaculture.

