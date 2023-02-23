First images of an otter emerging from the Mediterranean Sea

Until now, it was known that some specimens of this freshwater species lived in coastal areas of the Emporda, but it had not been possible to record them leaving the sea

The images have been captured as part of the otter monitoring project on the Alt Emporda coast that is being carried out by the Department of Climate Action and the Barcelona Zoo Foundation.

The specimen recorded is an adult male and would be part of these first family groups of otters that are already known to live most of the time at sea.

In order to continue deepening the knowledge of these groups of otters that make a living at sea, throughout the year of 2023, the monitoring methods of the species will be expanded.

The news comes after the EWN reported in February that the otter had reproduced in Spain’s Mogent River for the first time after more than four decades.

