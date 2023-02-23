Galaxies found by James Webb telescope bigger than ever thought possible

By Sarah Newton-John • 23 February 2023 • 8:46

Earth's moon/Shutterstock Images

23 February 2023, Melbourne: Massive galaxies at the beginning of time, thought to be up to 100 billion times the mass of the Sun, have been observed by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

An international research team, led by Ivo Labbé from Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, said “We’ve never observed galaxies of this colossal size, this early on after the Big Bang.”

“The six galaxies we found are more than 12 billion years old, only 500 to 700 million years after the Big Bang, reaching sizes up to 100 billion times the mass of our sun. This is too big to even exist within current models.

“This discovery could transform our understanding of how the earliest galaxies in our universe formed.”

The US$10 billion JWST was launched in December 2021 and has been up and running since July 2022. Some of the first images taken by the JWST last year were processed by Dr Gabriel Brammar from the Niels Bohr Institute’s Cosmic Dawn Center at the University of Copenhagen.

There is more work to be done—follow-up measurements are being carried out to confirm the galaxies and rule out other explanations. According to Labbé, “One alternative, equally fascinating, is that some of the objects belong to a new class of emerging supermassive black holes, never seen before.”

“This initial discovery may just be the start of a transformation in how we make sense of the world around us.” Results of the observations were published in the journal Nature.

