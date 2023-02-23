How many beers can you drink and still drive in Spain?

By Sarah Newton-John • 23 February 2023 • 10:14
Drink responsibly/Shutterstock Images
The Spanish traffic authority, the DGT, have published guidelines on alcohol and driving, and awareness of these limits is not high – with many drivers believing they are able to drink between two and three times the amount permitted.
It takes a man as long as 1.45 hours to be free of the effects of one beer and for women, a gin and tonic can take up to three hours to clear in the body. It is always best simply to not drink and drive full stop, but here are the acceptable limits:
These figures are general. The effects of alcohol vary according to age, weight, food intake, fatigue and tolerance.
For men typically weighing between 70 and 90 kilos the following levels are legally acceptable:
Beer—5% strength, one 33 cl or small beer “tercio”, a second one will take a driver close or over the limit
Wine—12% strength, two normal-sized glasses (100ml) is the maximum you can safely enjoy
Spirits—23% strength, two small glasses (45 ml) is your limit
For women typically weighing between 50 and 70 kg:
Beer—5% strength, one 33 cl or small beer “tercio”, a second one would result in a fine
Wine—12% strength, one and a half glasses (100ml) is your limit
Spirits—23% strength, just one will do you before taking the wheel.
