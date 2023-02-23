How many beers can you drink and still drive in Spain?

By Sarah Newton-John • 23 February 2023 • 10:14

23 February 2023, Madrid: The laws on alcohol consumption and driving cars in Spain have not changed for a while, but as we head into Spring it is perhaps just as well to remind ourselves of the legal limits when we are out and about and have the car keys in our pocket.

The Spanish traffic authority, the DGT, have published guidelines on alcohol and driving, and awareness of these limits is not high – with many drivers believing they are able to drink between two and three times the amount permitted.

It takes a man as long as 1.45 hours to be free of the effects of one beer and for women, a gin and tonic can take up to three hours to clear in the body. It is always best simply to not drink and drive full stop, but here are the acceptable limits:

These figures are general. The effects of alcohol vary according to age, weight, food intake, fatigue and tolerance.

For men typically weighing between 70 and 90 kilos the following levels are legally acceptable:

Beer—5% strength, one 33 cl or small beer “tercio”, a second one will take a driver close or over the limit

Wine—12% strength, two normal-sized glasses (100ml) is the maximum you can safely enjoy

Spirits—23% strength, two small glasses (45 ml) is your limit

For women typically weighing between 50 and 70 kg:

Beer—5% strength, one 33 cl or small beer “tercio”, a second one would result in a fine

Wine—12% strength, one and a half glasses (100ml) is your limit

Spirits—23% strength, just one will do you before taking the wheel.

