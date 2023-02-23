London’s annual celebration of Irish culture and heritage returns March 12

London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, announced on Wednesday, February 22, that London’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations will return on Sunday, March 12, with a host of events celebrating Irish culture and heritage in the heart of the capital.

The festivities will kick off at midday with a spectacular parade of Irish marching bands, dancers and pageantry.

More than 50,000 people are expected to join the annual procession which will wind its way through the centre of London from Green Park through Piccadilly Circus to Trafalgar Square.

From midday until 6:00.PM, Trafalgar Square will once again be showcasing the very best of Irish arts, performance, culture, food and dance with Masterchef champion, Riyadh Khalaf, compering an exciting lineup.

Londoners and visitors can look forward to a free afternoon of entertainment with music from Sharon Shannon & Band, Celaviedmai, The Craicheads, Celtic Youth Orchestra, Biblecode Sundays, and AIS.

There will also be performances from Maguire O’Shea School of Dance and spoken word artist Leon Dunne, as well as family-friendly workshops run by the Irish youth creative programme Junk Kouture, and a great selection of food and drinks stalls.

