BREAKING: Major UK soap ‘joining the Metaverse’ as new projects announced

By Matthew Roscoe • 23 February 2023 • 13:56

A MAJOR UK soap has announced that its ‘joining the Metaverse’ after revealing two new projects are in the works.

ITV Studios announced that UK soap opera Emmerdale is joining the journey into the Metaverse, as reported on Thursday, February 23.

“ITV Studios has announced an exciting new research and development project in partnership with The Screen Industries Growth Network (SIGN) and the York University-based XR Stories team,” the TV company said.

“Launching in March 2023 ‘Extending Emmerdale’ will see the development of two new projects using the programme’s IP to create experimental prototypes in the metaverse, building an incredible interactive world to enhance the audience experience with cutting-edge immersive technology.”

It added: The Yorkshire-based programme has its studio base in Leeds city centre and a purpose-built 24-acre village on the grounds of Harewood House.”

Speaking about the projects, Emmerdale’s Head of Production, Nader Mabadi, said: “We’re all aware that the nature of our industry is changing rapidly, as is how people are watching and consuming content.

“Working with the team at XR stories to explore the extension of Emmerdale into the metaverse is a really exciting project.

“Developing the ability to take our beautiful village into that world is the perfect example of bringing one of the UK’s most loved programmes into a new and vibrant ‘universe’, giving us unending opportunities to expand and create hybrid content for our audience.”

John Rose-Adams, Creative Producer at XR Stories, said: ”The booming experience economy, increasing capability of mobile devices, and rise of screen tourism all signal a great time to explore what more can be created with Emmerdale IP.

“XR Stories and SIGN are best placed to support the development of new interactive and immersive content with our track-record in driving collaboration between traditional production and media organisations, and delivering ground-breaking innovation in storytelling.”

