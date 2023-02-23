By Imran Khan • 23 February 2023 • 12:29

More than 80,000 archived items from David Bowie to go on public display. Photo by Everett Collection

Fans of the legendary artist David Bowie will get a chance to look at his life´s work at the V&A museum

Over 80,000 letters, photos, costumes, music awards as well as stage designs by artist David Bowie will go on display at the V&A museum after they acquired his collection.

The museum will also be featuring many of the instruments that were used by him during his career including the Stylophone used by the artist during his famous song Space Oddity from 1969.

According to Dr Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A, cited by the BBC, “The David Bowie Centre for the Study of Performing Arts, in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, will provide a sourcebook for the Bowies of tomorrow”.

Other items that will be on display for the public include his handwritten lyrics for songs such as Fame, Heroes, and Ashes to Ashes.

Aside from this his Ziggy Stardust costume which was designed by Freddie Burretti in 1972, will also be featured.

A union jack coat designed by Bowie along with Alexander McQueen will also go on display after it was featured in his Earthling album cover from 1997.

“It’s an amazing gift,” said Kate Bailey, a senior curator.

Baily, who had worked on another exhibition in 2013 called ‘David Bowie Is’ said that this exhibition “traces the whole of Bowie’s career, there are priceless items from his very early days in the in the ’60s, right through to The Next Day and beyond”.

She stated that “All of these things are incredibly rich and powerful”, adding “These objects, these documents, had importance to him and you get the sense that, because he was always moving on creatively, it was helpful to park and collect and store everything in order to move on to the next character or project.”

