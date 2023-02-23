Murcia confirms more than €36,000 will be spent updating Beniajan football pitch

The Councillor for Sports, Pedro Garcia Rex, has confirmed that: “This is a very important investment to improve the sports facilities in Beniajan, fulfilling the objective of increasing investment to promote sports practice from the first to the last district of the municipality.”

The councillor added: More than 250 regular users who come to the soccer field will benefit from these improvements.”

“What matters most to us is that all the residents of Murcia can have access to the best facilities for practising sports.”

The councillor concluded: “The investment is part of the Sports budget for 2022 which is still being executed and has actually been increased to €5.4 million which is a historic figure.”

