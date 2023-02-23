One of Sweden’s top police chiefs Mats Lofving found dead just hours after investigation ended

By Betty Henderson • 23 February 2023 • 15:33

Mats Lofving was Sweden’s regional police chief and one of the country’s top ranking officials. Photo credit:Esquilo / Wikimedia Commons

IN a tragic incident just after an internal investigation, one of Sweden’s most senior police chiefs has been found dead. Mats Lofving was a regional police chief in Stockholm and passed away on Thursday, February 23.

Police confirmed the death saying that they had responded to alerts of an injured person in the city of Norrköping around 150 kilometres from Stockholm. They arrived on the scene but said the man’s life could not be saved, calling it an “extremely tragic” incident.

A murder investigation has been launched due to the uncertain nature of the events surrounding the death.

Lofving had recently been the subject of an inquiry into decisions that were made while he was allegedly in a relationship with the former head of police intelligence. Linda Staaf, the subject of the supposed relationship, had repeatedly denied having anything but a “superficial” relationship with 61-year-old Lofving.

The news of Lofving’s death came just hours after the conclusion of the inquiry which found that he had not made incorrect decisions in his position as regional police chief of Stockholm, but there had been a conflict of interest.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.