One year on

By Euro Weekly News Media • 23 February 2023 • 10:21

Image Credit: BooFamily/Shutterstock

ON Friday, February 24 it has been exactly one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, targeting some of its most populated areas, including the capital Kyiv.

Since then, tens of thousands on both sides have lost their lives, cities have been destroyed, and communities changed forever.

In that year, several things have become clear. First on that list is how fragile peace is, and how quickly life as we currently understand it can change.

In that year, we’ve also learned more about the astonishing courage and ingenuity of human nature when it is pushed to its limit.

Even more heart-warmingly though, we’ve also seen the kindness of ordinary people all around the globe who, touched by what they have seen in Ukraine, have donated, fundraised and even given their lives to help people they have never met. Many of those people are here in Spain.

While the war has also given us plenty of insight into the darker parts of the human experience- its irrationality, its the cruelty, and its unfairness- it is that light in the dark that we must focus on. Because it’s only through doing this that we will see an end to this conflict.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.