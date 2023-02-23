Orihuela pleased to announce that IV Gastronomic Days of Lent are now upon us

Those interested in attending the IV Gastronomic Days of Lent can obtain more information and make their reservations by calling (+34) 966744089 from Tuesday to Saturday, 10:00.AM until 2:00.PM then from 4:00.PM to 7:00.PM

Alternatively, you can also write to the email address [email protected]

Pepe Saez Sironi, the Councillor for Festivities explained that the gastronomic glory “will be held in iconic places in Orihuela, such as the San Miguel Seminary, the El Carmen and Las Salesas convents, the Santo Domingo school and the San Francisco convent.”

“The senses of smell and taste will take us to the homes where Lent was celebrated.”

The councillor added: “These initiatives promote and spread our Holy Week more widely. It encourages our residents and those of nearby towns to enjoy Holy Week through gastronomy.”

