Price of diesel falls again at the pumps in Spain while petrol increases

23 February 2023

Image of petrol pumps. Credit: Powerlightss Shutterstock.com

While the price of petrol has increased again in Spain, diesel falls and remains cheaper at the pumps.

According to the latest data published today, Thursday, February 23, by the Oil Bulletin of the European Union, diesel continues to be cheaper than petrol at pumps in Spain.

The fuel has escaped rises that had been expected as a result of the ban on Russian oil and the elimination of the Government’s 20 cents per litre discount.

Sin Plomo 95 however is moving in the opposite direction. In the last week, it has seen an increase of 0.18 per cent, standing at an average of €1.636/litre. Diesel has fallen to €1.611/litre, a drop of 1 per cent.

This drop in the price of diesel coincides with a greater collection of reserves of this fuel due to fears of a greater shortage in Europe due to the ban on Russian diesel. As a result, some of the main oil companies that operate at Spanish petrol stations have chosen to maintain the 10-cents discount that they had been offering during the first quarter of the year.

Both fuels are currently below the levels they were when the discount on fuel was introduced at the end of March 2022. At that time, petrol was €1.818/litre and diesel, at €1.837/litre.

With these levels, the price of 95 unleaded petrol in Spain remains below the average for the European Union, standing at €1.727/litre, and for the eurozone at an average price of €1.776/litre.

In the case of diesel, the price in Spain is also lower than the EU average, which is €1,713/litre euros, and in the eurozone, where it stands at €1,737/litre.

