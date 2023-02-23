By Imran Khan • 23 February 2023 • 14:51

Prison chef arrested for smuggling drugs in UK Photo by Surrey Police

Police in the UK arrest a prison chef after finding drugs inside a bag he was carrying

A chef working for a prison in the UK was arrested by the police in Surrey after they found drugs inside his bag.

According to a press report by the Police, “Bongo Williams, 46, of Kensal Green Road, Maidenhead, was working as a chef at Coldingley Prison in Bisley, on 4 June 2021 when he was stopped by security staff as part of a routine search”.

The police said the prison staff became suspicious and searched his bag which contained three white bags of power “wrapped inside Williams’ beanie hat”.

The staff then contacted the police after they believed the powder to be cocaine.

Williams was later arrested, and further analysis conducted by the police revealed that the drugs were synthetic cannabinoids.

Police said that the substances have a street value of £650(€737), but could be worth “anywhere between £2,500 (€2,837) and £6,500 (€7,376)”, in the prison.

Officers also conducted a search operation in his house, where cash worth £2,000 was found.

“Williams was clearly smuggling drugs into Coldingley to sell to the prisoners for an inflated price. Luckily, the security staff became suspicious and carried out a search. Drugs have no place in prisons and can fuel a multitude of other problems, including debt, violence and control”, said Chris Woolford, Detective Constable

Woolford added, “We have really close links with the prisons across Surrey and the intervention by prison staff, in conjunction with Surrey Police, ensured this particular incident was dealt with swiftly and robustly.

“Hopefully the sentence will act as a deterrent to anyone thinking they can smuggle drugs into our prisons and get away with it that they can’t”, he stated.

___________________________________________________________

