Puzzle Solutions Edition 1964

By Marcos • 23 February 2023 • 10:22

WORD SPIRAL

1 Calf; 2 Find; 3 Door; 4 Reap; 5 Pawn; 6 Next; 7 Trot; 8 Thin; 9 Note; 10 Erne; 11 Edgy; 12 Year; 13 Room; 14 Mess; 15 Stub; 16 Bias. TOASTER

QUICK QUIZ

1 Xylophone; 2 Antelope; 3 Rod Stewart; 4 Larry Adler; 5 5 and 1; 6 Sir Humphry Davy; 7 Adam; 8 Joe Davis; 9 Red admiral; 10 Galileo Galilei.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Mass; 8 Put on an act; 9 Sentinel; 10 Hypo; 12 Versus; 14 Stairs; 15 Latent; 17 Polite; 18 Meal; 19 Toreador; 21 Roundabout; 22 Sash.
Down: 2 Accelerate; 3 Spot; 4 Stones; 5 Angles; 6 Enthrall; 7 Otto; 11 Paratroops; 13 Sterling; 16 Titian; 17 Parrot; 18 More; 20 Acts.

QUICK

Across: 5 Yaps; 7 Golden rule; 8 Pawn; 10 Beat; 12 Pea; 13 Sailor; 16 Flint; 18 Pan; 20 Rife; 21 Nero; 22 Lee; 24 Octet; 25 Cereal; 26 Wig; 27 Hobo; 29 Bias; 33 Half-nelson; 34 Here.
Down: 1 Box; 2 Idle; 3 Knot; 4 Cue; 5 Yep; 6 Power; 9 Spare; 10 Baffle; 11 Rip; 13 Stool; 14 Lane; 15 One-two; 17 Leer; 19 Volga; 23 Eel; 25 Chile; 27 Hunt; 28 Bull; 30 She; 31 Elk; 32 Fog.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Rhythm, 4 Fumar, 8 Fruta, 9 Adornar, 10 Lágrima, 11 Cars, 12 Rat, 14 Brat, 15 Rock, 18 Hoy, 21 Eats, 23 Encanto, 25 Hairier, 26 Cough, 27 Skull, 28 Hot air.
Down: 1 Raffle, 2 Younger, 3 Hyacinth, 4 Frog, 5 Menta, 6 Rarest, 7 Dañar, 13 Triciclo, 16 Cintura, 17 Techos, 19 Years, 20 Mother, 22 Tribu, 24 Piel.

NONAGRAM

dale, dare, darn, deal, dean, dear, deer, dele, dell, deny, dray, drey, dyer, dyne, eyed, lade, lady, land, lard, lead, lend, nard, need, nerd, rand, read, reed, rend, yard, alder, dally, deary, delay, eared, eland, elder, laden, ladle, lardy, needy, nerdy, randy, rayed, ready, redly, reedy, darnel, dealer, dearly, earned, endear, lander, leaden, leader, leaned, lender, neared, yarned, yelled, deanery, delayer, elderly, layered, learned, relayed, yearned, leadenly, LEARNEDLY

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

 

ALPHAMUDDLE

