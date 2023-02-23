Puzzle Solutions Edition 1964

By Marcos • 23 February 2023 • 10:22
crossword at newspaper with coffee
1 Calf; 2 Find; 3 Door; 4 Reap; 5 Pawn; 6 Next; 7 Trot; 8 Thin; 9 Note; 10 Erne; 11 Edgy; 12 Year; 13 Room; 14 Mess; 15 Stub; 16 Bias. TOASTER
1 Xylophone; 2 Antelope; 3 Rod Stewart; 4 Larry Adler; 5 5 and 1; 6 Sir Humphry Davy; 7 Adam; 8 Joe Davis; 9 Red admiral; 10 Galileo Galilei.
Across: 1 Mass; 8 Put on an act; 9 Sentinel; 10 Hypo; 12 Versus; 14 Stairs; 15 Latent; 17 Polite; 18 Meal; 19 Toreador; 21 Roundabout; 22 Sash.
Down: 2 Accelerate; 3 Spot; 4 Stones; 5 Angles; 6 Enthrall; 7 Otto; 11 Paratroops; 13 Sterling; 16 Titian; 17 Parrot; 18 More; 20 Acts.
Across: 5 Yaps; 7 Golden rule; 8 Pawn; 10 Beat; 12 Pea; 13 Sailor; 16 Flint; 18 Pan; 20 Rife; 21 Nero; 22 Lee; 24 Octet; 25 Cereal; 26 Wig; 27 Hobo; 29 Bias; 33 Half-nelson; 34 Here.
Down: 1 Box; 2 Idle; 3 Knot; 4 Cue; 5 Yep; 6 Power; 9 Spare; 10 Baffle; 11 Rip; 13 Stool; 14 Lane; 15 One-two; 17 Leer; 19 Volga; 23 Eel; 25 Chile; 27 Hunt; 28 Bull; 30 She; 31 Elk; 32 Fog.
Across: 1 Rhythm, 4 Fumar, 8 Fruta, 9 Adornar, 10 Lágrima, 11 Cars, 12 Rat, 14 Brat, 15 Rock, 18 Hoy, 21 Eats, 23 Encanto, 25 Hairier, 26 Cough, 27 Skull, 28 Hot air.
Down: 1 Raffle, 2 Younger, 3 Hyacinth, 4 Frog, 5 Menta, 6 Rarest, 7 Dañar, 13 Triciclo, 16 Cintura, 17 Techos, 19 Years, 20 Mother, 22 Tribu, 24 Piel.
dale, dare, darn, deal, dean, dear, deer, dele, dell, deny, dray, drey, dyer, dyne, eyed, lade, lady, land, lard, lead, lend, nard, need, nerd, rand, read, reed, rend, yard, alder, dally, deary, delay, eared, eland, elder, laden, ladle, lardy, needy, nerdy, randy, rayed, ready, redly, reedy, darnel, dealer, dearly, earned, endear, lander, leaden, leader, leaned, lender, neared, yarned, yelled, deanery, delayer, elderly, layered, learned, relayed, yearned, leadenly, LEARNEDLY
EASY
HARD
