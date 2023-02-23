Russia will stick to agreed limits on nuclear arms despite suspending deal with US

By Sarah Newton-John • 23 February 2023 • 9:35

Image: Naletova Elena/Shutterstock.com

23 February 2023, London: A senior Russian defence official said on Wednesday that Russia will keep to agreed limits on nuclear missiles and inform the United States about any changes in nuclear deployments, according to Reuters. This answers serious concerns about the Russian attitude after the suspension of the last nuclear pact signed between the nations this week.

The New START treaty was suspended by Russian parliament this week. President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday the West was trying to cause a “strategic defeat” on Russia in Ukraine.

But a top defence ministry official, Major-General Yevgeny Ilyin, told the lower house, or Duma, that Russia would continue to adhere to agreements with the US on nuclear delivery systems, missiles and bomber planes.

Ilyin was quoted by RIA news agency saying Moscow would notify Washington about any nuclear deployments in order “to prevent false alarms, which is important for maintaining strategic stability”.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, “I do not believe that the decision to suspend the New START Treaty brings us closer to nuclear war.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Russia’s suspension of the treaty was “deeply unfortunate and irresponsible”. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said it made the world more dangerous, urging Putin to reconsider.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about a return to a deal: “Everything will depend on the position of the West … When there’s a willingness to take into account our concerns, then the situation will change.”

