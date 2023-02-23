School rankings on the coast: Costa del Sol schools topping the list

By Laura Kemp • 23 February 2023 • 9:02

Laude San Pedro International College is ranked as the second best school in the country. Image - Twitter

Choosing a school with a good reputation, in the right location and with hours that suit you and your child can be difficult and time-consuming. How do you know which schools are the best in the area that will meet the educational needs of your child?

In this special education supplement, we take a look at who comes up trumps in the annual school rankings from Forbes Spain and El Español, with two schools in Marbella placing in the top five.

How the rankings are formed

The school rankings are based on a wide range of criteria including student-to-teacher, accessibility for students with special needs, the average grades of the school, languages taught, extra-curricular activities, infrastructure and transport available, diversity and inclusion, fees and more.

Laude San Pedro International College, Marbella

Laude San Pedro International College in Marbella has earnt its way to second place on the Forbes Spain list of the top 100 schools in Spain. An impressive feat, this international college teaches the British curriculum to children from age three to age 18 and has an impressive range of extra-curricular activities.

Aloha College, Marbella

Aloha College, at number five on the Forbes list, teaches the British curriculum and has more than 35 years of experience in teaching pupils from the age of three to 18. Over 50 nationalities attend the school and classes are based on the British curriculum.

San Jose College, Marbella

Number 28 on the Forbes list is San Jose College in Marbella. This school is known for instilling important values in its students, encouraging teamwork, curiosity for knowledge, critical thinking and international mentality. Personal growth and teamwork are taught through sports, artistic and cultural activities, including caring for the environment and commitment to society.

Also in the Forbes and El Español rankings are Novaschool Sunland International School in Malaga, Salliver College in Fuengirola and the British School of Malaga in Malaga.

